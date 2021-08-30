Seas the Day event returns to celebrate veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Seas the Day event made a return this year. As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches, the gathering meant even more to families this time around.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people to reconnect with people that they share passion, and that passion is service,” guest speaker of the event Temi Anderson said. “The Charlottesville community seems to be such a welcoming place to the military community and people really appreciate that. It’s a home away from home for so many people and this event really demonstrates that.”

The event has been going on for six years, but Temi couldn’t make it in previous years. She was stationed in Hawaii last year, but she says she has already found comfort in Charlottesville.

“Well, Hawaii is beautiful, but Charlottesville is like home,” Anderson said. “This is a community that really welcomes people from around the world and we really appreciate it. It’s beautiful, it’s not quite as scenic as Hawaii, but it is very much like home.”

Central Virginia is home to many of these veterans now, as it has welcomed them with open arms. Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the west point society helped make the event possible this year.

“The thing that really is profound as far as I’m concerned is the support that Albemarle county has given us,” West Point Society of Monticello board member Philip Clark said. “In my 73 years on this planet, I have never seen a government organization support with the enthusiasm and follow through that Albemarle county has.”

Everyone joined together to feast, let children play and enjoy some live music. The goal of the day was to celebrate with others who have served. Clark says, that was achieved.

“We’re trying to entertain veterans, give them a little reward for their service, and above all honor their families,” Clark said.

Those who attended say they were just happy they could have a safe event like this during COVID, and they hope it never gets interrupted again.

