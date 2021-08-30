Country Store Antique Mall in Ruckersville is moving to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ruckersville has been home to the Country Store Antique Mall since the 1970s but not for much longer. Soon it will have another name and a new location in Charlottesville.

“They’ve been talking about taking this building down for years and we never really believed it,” said employee Bettyjane Mori.

The time has come for the Country Store, and the familiar red building to soon be a road.

“They have to make the road wider, so VDOT is taking over the building and it will be demolished,” Mori said.

Staffers at the Country Store see the good in the situation and are looking forward to the move.

They’re moving to McIntire Plaza and their new name is Hey Day Antiques and Vintage.

“We’re hoping to be up and running by the middle of the month, at least by the end of September.

August 31 is the last day for shoppers to come to the Country Store Antique Mall.

