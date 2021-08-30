Report: Charlottesville one of the most expensive metro areas to buy a home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As people look for homes in the Charlottesville-area, many people may find them to be quite expensive.

According to the financial website 247 Wall Street, Charlottesville is rated number 50 on the list of most expensive metros to buy a home.

“What you have in Charlottesville is you have this great, big little city,” Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS President Quinton Beckham said. “And a variety of housing options.”

Beckham says it’s still not a simple market, but it’s also not the same frenzy we experienced four to six months ago.

