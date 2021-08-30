Remnants of Ida: Flash Flood and Isolated Severe Threat through Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The threat for flash flooding and isolated severe storms, will remain with us through Wednesday. An approaching front, combined with the remnant low of Ida, will make for some heavy rain and isolated severe storms. Rain from the remnants of Ida, mainly Wednesday, expected to range 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts. Be prepared for flooding and remain weather aware! Also, with a track to our West, East of the center of circulation, a few isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Behind the departing rain Wednesday, improving conditions for the late week and upcoming Labor Day weekend, with less humid air and pleasant temperatures.

Tonight: Showers taper. Variable clouds, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, humid, few storms, mainly late. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Remnants of Ida - Rain and storms. Rain heavy at times, some flooding. Isolated severe storms possible. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Early showers, clearing, less humid. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Labor Day - Partly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.