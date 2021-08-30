Random Row Brewing Co. fundraises for St. Baldrick’s

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Random Row Brewing Co. is hosting a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s foundation.

People are coming together to shave their heads in solidarity with kids fighting childhood cancer.

They raised over $4,000 so far and are hopeful to bring in more money through the virtual event on Sunday, August 30.

“You can look out for the Spring event and if you’re interested in signing up to shave and raise money,” said brewer and co-founder, Kevin McElroy.

You don’t have to brave the shave to get involved, simple donations are welcomed too.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.