Partly sunny and hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s, and lower 90s. Keep an eye to the sky for scattered showers and storms, especially later this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, we are tracking the rain associated with Ida. Clouds will thicken during the day Tuesday. Rain will begin late Tuesday night. Over a thirty-six hour period we could see 1″-3″ of rain. Some localized flooding will be possible. Cooler and pleasant conditions will move in later this week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, Low: around 70
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain & storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Early shower, clearing & cool , High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
