Partly sunny and hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s, and lower 90s. Keep an eye to the sky for scattered showers and storms, especially later this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, we are tracking the rain associated with Ida. Clouds will thicken during the day Tuesday. Rain will begin late Tuesday night. Over a thirty-six hour period we could see 1″-3″ of rain. Some localized flooding will be possible. Cooler and pleasant conditions will move in later this week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, Low: around 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain & storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Early shower, clearing & cool , High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.