Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating threats to schools

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County Public Schools says the sheriff’s office is investigating online threats against the schools.

Nelson Co. schools are closed Monday, August 30.

Schools were also closed Friday, August 27, due in part to an incident at the high school the day before involving law enforcement. Video on social media appears to show two uniformed officers pinning a person to the floor. Officials have not confirmed if the person being taken into custody is a student or not.

Nelson County Public Schools asks anyone who has any information regarding these threats to contact the sheriff’s office.

Some students had stated that they plan to hold a protest Monday.

08/30/2021 Nelson County Public Schools’ Facebook post:

Nelson County Public Schools (VA) will be closed today, Monday, August 30, 2021. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department is working to investigate threats on social media regarding violence toward our schools. Anyone who has any information regarding these threats is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Dept. as they are very serious and concerning. Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff.

