Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hot and humid start

Tracking heavy rain from Ida
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies, and hot and humid conditions today. A few scattered storms will be possible. A cold front coming out of the Ohio Valley is expected to enhance showers and storms tonight and Tuesday. Meanwhile, rain form Ida is moving north. It should arrive across our region late Tuesday into Wednesday. 1″-3+″ of rain is possible, causing concern for the potential of flash flooding. Conditions will begin to improve later Thursday. Our late week looks great with lower humidity and pleasant temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Monday: Partly sunny, a few storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: around

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain & storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
COVID-19
VDH: 754,651 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,769 deaths
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Tracking Spotty Severe Weather and Hurricane Ida
Ida
Hurricane Ida Moves Inland
Storm Chances and Tracking Major Hurricane Ida