Hot and humid start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies, and hot and humid conditions today. A few scattered storms will be possible. A cold front coming out of the Ohio Valley is expected to enhance showers and storms tonight and Tuesday. Meanwhile, rain form Ida is moving north. It should arrive across our region late Tuesday into Wednesday. 1″-3+″ of rain is possible, causing concern for the potential of flash flooding. Conditions will begin to improve later Thursday. Our late week looks great with lower humidity and pleasant temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Monday: Partly sunny, a few storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: around

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain & storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

