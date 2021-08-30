Health officials warn about fake vaccine cards in Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many businesses and employers in Central Virginia are asking customers and employees to prove their vaccination status.

Dr. William Schaffner is the Medical Director of the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases. He says, after Pfizer became fully licensed, more companies started asking for this verification.

UVA is one of many universities that strongly encourages faculty to get vaccinated and requires the shot among students.

Wendy Horton, the Chief Executive Officer of UVA Medical Center says hundreds of documentations have been collected. This documentation includes UVA employee’s vaccine cards.

“We are going through that documentation and we’re looking for reasonableness and at this point it is on the honor system,” said Horton.

There is no way to tell if a vaccine card is authentic.

“I’m afraid I understand that these are very straightforward to forge. The government hasn’t made them complicated in any way, it’s not like a 5 dollar bill,” said Dr. Schaffner.

UVA Health Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri says it’s important to think twice about large crowds as fake cards become more available.

“Make a judgement about whether you want to be in that type of situation depending on what your own level of risk tolerance or risk aversion is,” said Dr. Sifri

Fakes present a level of risk to those unvaccinated but also to those who are vaccinated.

People who don’t qualify for religious or medical exemptions find this as a way out of getting a vaccine they don’t want.

“Please get vaccinated for your own sake, but for the sake of your family, your neighbors, and your community,” said Dr. Schaffner.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.