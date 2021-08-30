Fontaine Fire Station has a new training device

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fontaine Fire Station in Charlottesville has a new fire dynamics prop to help train their fighters.

It models a miniature house that helps firefighters understand how flames travel through a building.

“This prop, because it’s open like this, allows us to see the effects of high and low pressure on how we open up structures,” said Battalion Chief Scott Carpenter.

They pour in an alcohol-based fuel and look through the glass to see how the fire behaves when the doors and windows are opened and closed.

