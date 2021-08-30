Dominion Energy helping with Hurricane Ida recovery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy says it has sent more than 200 workers from Virginia and South Carolina to help with hurricane recovery.

Contractors with the company will be working to help restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida. More than one million people in Louisiana and Mississippi reported being without power early Monday, August 30.

“We have the resources to do so,” Jonathan Costen with Dominion Energy said. “This is the right thing to do, because they need our help right now.”

Crews will be joined by other power companies from across the northeast.

Dominion Energy says the workers will be there as long as they are needed.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.