Dominion Energy helping with Hurricane Ida recovery

The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August...
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Assets conducted critical incident search and rescue overflights and assessing for damage along the Gulf Coast Region of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy says it has sent more than 200 workers from Virginia and South Carolina to help with hurricane recovery.

Contractors with the company will be working to help restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida. More than one million people in Louisiana and Mississippi reported being without power early Monday, August 30.

“We have the resources to do so,” Jonathan Costen with Dominion Energy said. “This is the right thing to do, because they need our help right now.”

Crews will be joined by other power companies from across the northeast.

Dominion Energy says the workers will be there as long as they are needed.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

