Bakery and wine bar “Cake Bloom” set to open in Charlottesville

The interior of Cake Bloom
The interior of Cake Bloom(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now you can have your cake and eat it too, along with a side of champagne.

Cake Bloom, a bakery and wine bar is bringing a new concept to Charlottesville next week.

The owner started with wedding cakes, but wanted to do even more. She and her three sisters decided to start this family-run, innovative business idea.

Founder Susan Sweeney comes from California with her husband. She is combining her baking skills with her husband’s wine knowledge to create a new spot in Charlottesville.

In the morning customers can get coffee and baked goods, then later in the day they can indulge in cake, wine and cheese boards.

“The space is all about celebration,” Founder Susan Sweeney said. “We are definitely more than a bakery, and we want people to come here and celebrate everything. We’ve found through this process that there is so much more to celebrate. Friendship, sisterhood, vaccines, starting school, so it’s been really neat to see how people find ways to honor.”

Cake Bloom’s soft opening is Wednesday. You can find the new spot at 705 West Main Street.

