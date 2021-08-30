Augusta Health sees largest spike yet in positive COVID-19 cases

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health issued an update Monday to address the prevalence of COVID-19 in the Shenandoah Health District that continues to rise precipitously and has reached unprecedented levels.

In the 24 hours preceding 9:00 am on Friday, August 27 there were 95 new positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites, the highest single daily total ever for Augusta Health. The previous high single testing day at Augusta Health was New Year’s Even when the total was 82.

Until Sunday, in the 24 hours preceding 9:00 am on Sunday, August 29, Augusta Health had 118 new positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites.

Augusta Health’s inpatient COVID-19 census is 43. The strong majority of their COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated persons.

The Weyers Cave Urgent Care and Stuarts Draft Urgent Care have been temporarily closed so that staff can be redeployed to the Staunton Urgent Care and Waynesboro Urgent care to assist with COVID-19 testing.

Elective surgeries that require an inpatient admission are being reviewed, and some are postponed. The Shenandoah House and Skilled Nursing units are also temporarily closed so those staff can be redeployed to assist in other units.

Augusta Health says staff have responded with a high level of commitment to their patients and the community, and are supporting each other with remarkable teamwork.

Augusta Health implores everyone to vaccinate, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, and stay distant from others when possible. Officials say COVID vaccinations are the still the most effective and lasting way to prevent COVID infections in the community, and the best defense against serious illness and death.

