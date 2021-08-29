Tracking Spotty Severe Weather and Hurricane Ida

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more stable air mass over central Virginia will keep the storm risk to a minimum on this Sunday night. The best chance for a shower and thunderstorm has been over the southern Blue Ridge Mountains and southern Shenandoah Valley. It was less hot Sunday due to extra cloud cover.

Watching a Cold Front over the Ohio Valley that will stall over our region Monday night into Tuesday. This will give the region a better scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Any thunderstorm will be capable of producing localized flooding and damaging wind gusts.

Hurricane Ida make landfall just before noon CDT over southeast Louisiana as a 150 mph, category four! It will weak to a Tropical Storm and then Depression the next couple days as it moves northeast over Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.

The remnant tropical rainfall from Ida will arrive over our area on Wednesday, Wednesday night into early Thursday. A flood an severe weather risk can’t be ruled out. Keep checking back for updates.

Less humid and cooler Friday and Saturday. Overall a nice and dry early outlook for Labor Day weekend.

Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Isolated shower/storm. Patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorm developing. Isolated severe weather possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and muggy. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms forming. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday, Wednesday night into early Thursday: The leftovers over hurricane Ida arrive with potentially heavy rainfall. Along with a flood and severe weather threat. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s. Rain will exit Thursday morning. Drier Thursday afternoon.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the refreshing 50s!

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warming to the upper 80s.

