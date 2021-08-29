Advertise With Us
Stuarts Draft holds Virginia state horseshoe tournament

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) - Horseshoe pitchers from all over Virginia came out to Stuarts Draft on Saturday, hoping to make it to the championship tournament Sunday.

One of them is Eli Sullivan. He is only eight years old, but he says he is ranked second in the world. He dominated in the cadet category.

Other competitors have been coming to the tournament longer than Sullivan has been alive. The competition attracted pitchers from leagues across the state.

“Every time I come to a horseshoe tournament, it’s like a reunion,” said President of the Virginia Horseshoe Pitchers Association Chuck Duymich. “You meet everybody, everybody tries to help out everyone. They just battle on the court, that’s it.”

Even if you’ve never pitched a horseshoe competitively, the Stuarts Draft club encourages everyone to come out to Schneider Park and try it.

