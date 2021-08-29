Storm Chances and Tracking Major Hurricane Ida

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Saturday evening with some damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and frequent lightning, we have fog to start this Sunday morning.

A front is stalled over the region and this will cause a few more shower and thunderstorm chances later today and tonight. Any thunderstorm later today, Monday and Tuesday will pose an isolated severe weather risk. Localized damaging wind and flooding will be the primary hazards.

Remaining hotter than average through Tuesday.

Tracking the progress of major Hurricane Ida! It will make landfall over southeast Louisiana today as a category 4, 130+ mph winds! The remnant rainfall from Ida will move over our region later on Wednesday, Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The heaviest rain is still projected to fall north of I-64 and over northern Virginia. This is where flooding would be more likely. Can’t rule out a severe storm. Keep checking back for updates.

Trending less humid and more seasonable for Friday and next Saturday.

Sunday: Fog lifts to a partly sunny sky. Isolated to scattered shower/storm later in the afternoon and evening. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Sunday night: Isolated shower/storm. Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid with an isolated to scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: The remnants of hurricane Ida arrive with rain. High in the upper 70s. Rain into Wednesday night. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Showers exit in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows in the cooler upper 50s.

Friday: Sunshine, less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

