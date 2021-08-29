Sixth-year senior Nick Grant appreciates final season at UVa

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team is less than a week away from the season opener, as the Cavaliers will kickoff the schedule at home against William & Mary on Saturday night.

The last time the UVA played the Tribe under the lights, Nick Grant took one to the house.

In the 2019 Home Opener, the cornerback grabbed the first interception of his career, and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown, which is the third-longest return in program history.

Grant is now in his sixth season with the Cavaliers.

He’s one of the eight Super Seniors at UVA, .and says opting to return to school with the extra eligibility granted by the NCAA was a personal decision.

“I didn’t tell anybody,” says Grant, “and I didn’t figure it out until the last day we had to tell coach. It was not conversation between us (players), just individual.”

Grant’s first season was the Cavaliers’ first season with Bronco Mendenhall.

He was there for 2-10, as well as the Orange Bowl, and says he definitely appreciates the extra time on the field.

“Up until this point, it’s been very special,” says Grant, “just because as a younger guy, you don’t really see what the coaches are saying, and you don’t really take in consideration all the time all the hard things that we do.”

The Spotsylvania-native is part of a veteran defensive backfield, capable of making game-changing plays, like Grant’s forced fumble and recovery to seal the victory against Louisville last season.

Due partly to injuries, the defense gave up a lot of yards through the air in 2020, but Grant says they can turn it around this year.

“If we truly lock in and come together, we can have anything that we want to have this season,” says Grant. “The success, everything. It’s just a matter of listening to the coaches, and trusting ourselves, and our training.”

Virginia and William & Mary are scheduled to kickoff the season on Saturday at 7:30 PM at Scott Stadium.

