Saturday’s High School Football Scores & Highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High School football teams in Central Virginia who were playing their season opener on Saturday had to battle harsh weather conditions, as well as their opponents.

Covenant had its game against Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot called at halftime, due to a rising heat index.

The game was started at 10 AM, to try and avoid the heat, but it was deemed unsafe for the players to continue to play.

Without a second half of action, the Eagles lost by a final of 30-8, and the defeat is their first since they started playing 8-man football in 2018.

William Monroe and Stuarts Draft had a 6 PM kickoff at SDHS, and while the temperature was cooler, lightning in the area forced the teams to go into a delay, and they were never able to resume.

The game was tied 7-7 in the 2nd quarter when play was halted.

The teams will attempt to complete the contest on Sunday.

