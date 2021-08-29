Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Saturday’s High School Football Scores & Highlights

The Covenant football team had its game called at halftime due to a rising heat index.
The Covenant football team had its game called at halftime due to a rising heat index.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High School football teams in Central Virginia who were playing their season opener on Saturday had to battle harsh weather conditions, as well as their opponents.

Covenant had its game against Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot called at halftime, due to a rising heat index.

The game was started at 10 AM, to try and avoid the heat, but it was deemed unsafe for the players to continue to play.

Without a second half of action, the Eagles lost by a final of 30-8, and the defeat is their first since they started playing 8-man football in 2018.

William Monroe and Stuarts Draft had a 6 PM kickoff at SDHS, and while the temperature was cooler, lightning in the area forced the teams to go into a delay, and they were never able to resume.

The game was tied 7-7 in the 2nd quarter when play was halted.

The teams will attempt to complete the contest on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
COVID-19
VDH: 754,651 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,769 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash

Latest News

Orange County Fighting Hornets vs. Courtland Cougars on August 27, 2021.
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
FUMA defeats STAB 48-7 in season opener
FNF A Block
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
STAB ready for return to 11-man football in season opener