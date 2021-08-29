No. 3 Cavaliers defeat George Washington 6-1; Improve to 4-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team stayed undefeated on Sunday, as the third-ranked Cavaliers beat George Washington 6-1 at Klöckner Stadium.

Senior Rebecca Jarrett had two goals and an assist for the ‘Hoos, while Haley Hopkins had a goal and two assists.

UVA led 3-0 at halftime, after out-shooting the Colonials 19-0 in the 1st half.

George Washington got on the board in the 48th minute.

The goal ended the Wahoos’ shutout streak at 776:41, which dated back to last season, and is the third-longest streak in program history.

UVA will be back in action on Thursday in Harrisonburg, as the Cavaliers take on defending national champion Santa Clara on JMU’s homefield.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.