No. 3 Cavaliers defeat George Washington 6-1; Improve to 4-0

Rebecca Jarrett had two goals and one assist against George Washington.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team stayed undefeated on Sunday, as the third-ranked Cavaliers beat George Washington 6-1 at Klöckner Stadium.

Senior Rebecca Jarrett had two goals and an assist for the ‘Hoos, while Haley Hopkins had a goal and two assists.

UVA led 3-0 at halftime, after out-shooting the Colonials 19-0 in the 1st half.

George Washington got on the board in the 48th minute.

The goal ended the Wahoos’ shutout streak at 776:41, which dated back to last season, and is the third-longest streak in program history.

UVA will be back in action on Thursday in Harrisonburg, as the Cavaliers take on defending national champion Santa Clara on JMU’s homefield.

