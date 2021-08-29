The Ishan Gala Foundation raises thousands of dollars through Splash for a Cure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ishan Gala would have turned 15 on August 28.

“We lost our son Ishan in 2006 to cancer,” said Mayank Gala, Ishan’s dad.

Since his death, Ishan’s parents started a non-profit in his honor that raised over $40,000. They were able to raise this money through a 5k called Splash for a Cure, held annually near Ishan’s birthday.

“That money goes directly to supporting families that are in financial crisis in need while their children are fighting cancer,” said Mayank Gala.

“It’s great to know that I’m running in memory of my brother, I love him a lot,” said Asher Gala, Ishan’s brother. The event honors Ishan’s life, who fought through 2 surgeries and 7 rounds of chemotherapy.

He passed at just 2 years old.

The Gala family says they wanted to turn this difficult event in their lives into something that could bless others. While the race is over for this year, people are still invited to donate here.

