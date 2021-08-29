Freefall Music Festival is coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - WTJU 91.1 is preparing to host its Freefall Music Festival. Just like the name implies, it is free and will welcome the Fall season.

Freefall will take place at IX Art Park in Charlottesville on September 4. Vendors, food trucks and live music will complete the festivities.

“We are going to try to break a Guinness record at this event for this event. I want to have our community have something where we can try to bring joy to everybody,” said Nathan Moore from WTJU 91.1.

People are going to form into the shape of a music note and hopefully break the record for the largest one. Social distancing is expected and the event runs from 3 to 9pm.

