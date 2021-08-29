Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia is opening an Albemarle campus

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There will now be an Albemarle Campus for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia. They held a groundbreaking celebration Saturday morning.

“Wow, this project has been in the works for many years.,” Chief Operating Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia Mia Woods said. “We’re really happy to be on the campus with schools for easy access to kids.”

This will be the seventh club in the organization. This specific space will help serve 300 kids, many of whom were a part of the Jack Jouett club.

“This is a standalone club that will be able to triple that number of services and serve kids from Greer Elementary, Jack Jouett middle school, Albemarle High School and several other elementary schools in Albemarle County,” Woods said.

The Boys and Girls Club has been working with Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) to make this specific club possible.

A new club means new members. One of the most recent is University of Virginia alum and NBA hall of famer, Ralph Sampson.

“I just happened to walk into the Boys and Girls club one day unannounced and say,’ how can I help?’ And now, here we are,” Sampson said. “It’s gonna be amazing, and I’m looking forward to one year from now, this place being built, and shooting the first basket when it opens.”

From a big role on the court, to a big role in the club: Sampson will be a key player in the future of the organization in Albemarle. This is something he’s already been doing for years in his hometown, Harrisonburg.

“I’m just happy to be a part of the community, and the Boys and Girls Club is a great vehicle to do that,” Sampson said. “I’m looking forward to working with all of the people in Charlottesville, and central Virginia. You know, we’ve been raising three million more dollars, we’re 86% close to the goal, but we need three more million, and that campaign starts now.”

The club says they hope the space will be ready going in to the 2022 school year. In the meantime, you can help with the process and donate to Cville Form | Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia (bgclubcva.org)

