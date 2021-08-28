Heat Wave Continues and Tracking Hurricane Ida

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Out late August Heat Wave will take us right through the weekend. More hot and humid days into early next week.

Hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s, combined with high humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s.

Each afternoon and evening, some isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop, providing some temporary relief form the heat. Some locally heavy rain, flooding and isolated severe wind gusts possible with storms.

In the tropics, Hurricane Ida moving into the Gulf of Mexico and its future track shows rapid strengthening to a major Hurricane. By Sunday, a powerful hurricane is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast. Rain from this system will likely impact the Mid-Atlantic by the middle of next week.

Saturday: Hot sunshine, humid with a some showers, downpours and thunderstorms forming later this afternoon and evening. Any storm may cause localized flooding and damaging wind gusts. Highs low to mid 90s. Storms fade overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid, few storms forming in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, humid, isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid, few storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely and possible storms as the remnants of Ida pass near by or over the region. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Lingering showers, mostly cloudy. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.