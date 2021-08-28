Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7

Broadway 21, Fluvanna 6

Buffalo Gap 30, James River-Buchanan 7

Eastern View 38, Culpeper 6

Fork Union Prep 48, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Goochland 13, King William 6

Louisa 30, Huguenot 0

Luray 62, Mountain View High School 0

Orange County 42, Courtland 35

Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14

Rustburg 53, Monticello 13

St. Michael 68, Fishburne Military 0

Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6

Western Albemarle 40, Charlottesville 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Staunton vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.

Spotswood vs. East Rockingham, ppd.

Buckingham vs. Appomattox, ccd.

Nelson County vs Randolph-Henry, ppd

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.