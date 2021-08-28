Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7
Broadway 21, Fluvanna 6
Buffalo Gap 30, James River-Buchanan 7
Eastern View 38, Culpeper 6
Fork Union Prep 48, St. Annes-Belfield 7
Goochland 13, King William 6
Louisa 30, Huguenot 0
Luray 62, Mountain View High School 0
Orange County 42, Courtland 35
Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14
Rustburg 53, Monticello 13
St. Michael 68, Fishburne Military 0
Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6
Western Albemarle 40, Charlottesville 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Staunton vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.
Spotswood vs. East Rockingham, ppd.
Buckingham vs. Appomattox, ccd.
Nelson County vs Randolph-Henry, ppd
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.