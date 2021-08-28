Advertise With Us
Flash Flood Watch

Localized Flash Flood Threat
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance colliding with a cold front will produce a few showers, downpours and thunderstorm Saturday evening. Any slow moving storm may cause localized flash flooding. The area most favored is across the northern Blue Ridge Mountains, Madison and Green Counties. Showers and storms fade away after midnight. Otherwise, it’s a partly cloudy, very warm and humid night.

Heat wave conditions continue Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Perhaps not quite as hot on Sunday. There will be an isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm risk in the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorm that forms will post a localized damaging wind and flood threat.

Tracking the progress of Hurricane Ida. It will make landfall Sunday evening and night over southeast Louisiana as a 130+ mph category four, major hurricane! The remnants of Ida will arrive here in the Wednesday to Thursday timeframe. It will bring soaking rainfall. The heaviest may fall north of I-64. Keep checking back for updates as the track will fluctuate.

Saturday night: Evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. An isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday night: An isolated shower and storm risk in the evening. Partly cloudy, mild and humid. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Hot sun, hazy and humid. Isolated to scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Tracking the remnants of Ida. Rain will increase over the region. Can’t rule out a flood and severe weather threat depending on the timing and track. Highs near 80.

Friday and Saturday: Less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly clear. Lows in the comfortable upper 50s.

