VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash along Route 42 in Augusta County.

VSP says the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, August 26, near Katie Drive. A 2020 Kia Soul had crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the highway.

Investigators say the Kia struck several grills, a tree, a fire hydrant and a fence before coming to a rest.

The driver, 40-year-ol Richard E. Hipes of Craigsville, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

