Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VA Pridefest postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

VA Pridefest, which was scheduled to take place in September, will be postponed once again...
VA Pridefest, which was scheduled to take place in September, will be postponed once again after a surge in COVID-19 cases.(Source: WWNY)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VA Pridefest, which was scheduled to take place in September, will be postponed once again after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The event draws tens of thousands of people to Richmond to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ community on Brown’s Island.

“After consulting with our many corporate sponsors, organizational partners and volunteers we have decided it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community to postpone VA Pridefest 2021 until next year,” said James Millner, program director of Diversity Richmond, of which Virginia Pride is a part. “The data available from the Virginia Department of Health shows that cases of COVID-19, positivity and incidence rates are projected to increase through the end of September when our event was scheduled, and we want to be certain that we are doing our part to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Virginia Pride and Diversity Richmond started planning an in-person event back in June when it appeared that the COVID pandemic was waning.

“In a very short period of time, we were able to raise record amounts of money, secure phenomenal entertainment acts and plan an event of which our community and the entire Richmond Region would have been proud,” Millner explained. “Our preparation puts us on solid footing as we postpone the festival to 2022 when we hope to hold it in June as part of the national observation of LGBTQ Pride Month. This has long been a goal of ours, and this just may give us that opportunity.”

Virginia Pride plans to hold smaller events in September where attendance will be limited and proof of vaccination or masks will be required.

Organizers hope to reschedule Pridefest for June of 2022 to coincide with national LGBTQ Pride Month.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
COVID-19
VDH: 751,133 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,730 deaths
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations

Latest News

The vaccine status of many contracted employees working with UVA is unknown.
Number of fully vaccinated contracted employees working with UVA remains unknown
COVID-19
VDH: 751,133 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,730 deaths
A man commented on mask mandates at a school board stripped down to his boxers to illustrate a...
Man takes off clothes while commenting on school mask mandate to make point
A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, hospitalized with COVID-19, by escorting...
Firefighters escort hospitalized coworker's daughter to first day of kindergarten
Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are waiting for the all-clear to get boosters. (WHSV)
Health leaders discuss next steps after Johnson & Johnson releases booster shot study results