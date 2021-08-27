UVA men’s soccer scores late to beat Western Michigan 2-1 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ank Nibogora scored in the 88th minute, and the Virginia men’s soccer team beat Western Michigan 2-1 in its season opener on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.

The goal by the freshman came less than four minutes after a score by Western Michigan’s Aidan O’Connor, which had knotted the match at 1-1.

The Broncos scored that goal while playing 9-on-11, as they lost one player due to a Red Card in the 10th minute, and had another player dismissed in the 48th minute.

UVA outshot WMU 9-to-4, including a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Sophomore Leo Afonso got the scoring started for the ‘Hoos with a header in the 28th minute.

Virginia (1-0) will be back in action at home against High Point on September 2nd.

