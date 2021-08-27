UVA alum honored for architectural work, contribution to Memorial to Enslaved Laborers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An alum of the University of Virginia is being nationally recognized for her architectural excellence, including her work with the Memorial to Enslaved African-American Laborers at UVA.

Mabel O. Wilson was just named the 2021 Vincent Scully Prize Recipient by the National Building Museum.

Wilson worked with students, faculty, community members and descendants of enslaved laborers when helping create the memorial. She said she’s pleased that the memorial has brought together a community of descendants.

“That gives those people who’s lives were literally erased, disappeared to some extent, who were dehumanized, to have ancestors to make that connection, brings forth that community in a very compelling way and in a way that then connects to the current UVA community,” Wilson said.

Wilson is the 23rd recipient of the award.

