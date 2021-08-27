Teacher openings across central Virginia still need to be filled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School has started up again, but not all teaching positions across central Virginia have been filled.

“The candidate pool is just... it’s dried up,” Orange County Public Schools Director of Human Resources Yvonne Dawson said.

OCPS says it has 16 openings.

“We’re utilizing long-term subs [substitute teachers] in some of those areas,” Dawson said. “At our secondary level, we’re able to cover by having teachers teach an additional block.”

Greene County says it has two openings and have substitutes in place, as well. Albemarle County is also using subs for its openings.

“Principals are using long-term substitutes to manage the classes, and some of these substitutes include retired teachers from Albemarle County Public Schools. So, in the short term, we’re in pretty good shape,” ACPS Strategic Communications Officer Phil Giaramita said.

ACPS says it will hire 200 teachers this year and have about 12 more to go. The school district says it usually hire about 160.

Charlottesville City Schools is still looking for a few more teachers, too.

“I can’t give you an exact number. We’re much better off than we were this time last week,” CCS Interim Director of HR and Student Services and Achievement Beth Baptist said. “We are still looking for a couple of core content - such as English and social studies - and we’ve got probably three or four special education openings, but other than that we’re set.”

Madison County has five openings but says it is almost fully staffed.

“We’re actually pretty pleased, you know, 97% of our positions are filled at this time,” Assistant Superintendent Cathy Jones said. “We do have long-term subs and others for example at the high school, we were able to push some of the courses back into second semester, giving us more time to look for some December graduates.”

Louisa County says it is doing well, too, but is in need of substitute teachers.

“I would say this year has been tougher than any in recent memory as far as staffing, but you know, we are excited to fill most of our vacancies at this point, and we’ve filled them with high-quality people, and we’re very excited about that,” Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said.

“We’re all looking for staff to come out and, you know, educate our students,” Dawson said.

Nelson County has substitutes in six positions and seven other open positions. NBC29 reached out to Fluvanna County but have not heard back yet.

