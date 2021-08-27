Sauna-like conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Partly sunny, hot and humid for the rest of the day. Real feel temperatures will be near 100 again. As heat and humidity builds, a pop-up shower or storm will be possible, capable of heavy rain and gusty wind. Don’t expect wash-out conditions this weekend but more unsettled conditions can be expected in the late afternoon and evening. By Wednesday we’ll see cooler temperatures. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Ida is expected to become a hurricane, making landfall late Sunday along the Gulf coast. Rain from Ida will move into our area by late Wednesday into Thursday. The potential will be there for periods of heavier rain. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, late showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

