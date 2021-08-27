Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The number of people with high blood pressure doubles

By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A new study shows the United States is part of a disturbing, larger global trend.

High blood pressure is known as the silent killer. People with it often have no symptoms.

“So, you could be running under the radar for long periods of time without knowing it and it’s slowly doing damages on your body.” Said Dr. Laxmi Mehta, a cardiologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

A giant global study published in The Lancet found the number of people over 30 with high blood pressure has doubled over the past 30 years.

More than half of them aren’t being treated for it, which can have dangerous consequences.

“Treating your blood pressure can help prevent the risks of heart attacks and strokes and heart failure and kidney disease, so you have to look at it like you’re trying to prevent diseases so that’s why you need to treat it,” said Metha.

There are many ways to lower blood pressure. You can:

  • Take medication
  • Eat a healthier diet
  • Reduce alcohol consumption
  • Stop smoking
  • Exercise more
  • Get enough sleep
  • Lower stress

“One of the most important things any patient should do is to get their blood pressure checked and to keep a log of their blood pressure,” Mehta said.

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology define high hypertension as having systolic blood pressure greater than 130, and diastolic blood pressure above 80.

Numbers like those should be addressed by a doctor.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
COVID-19
VDH: 754,651 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,769 deaths
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US forces keep up Kabul airlift under threat of more attacks
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protective overalls and...
US intelligence still divided on origins of coronavirus
Albemarle High School student Sara Frotan
AHS student speaks out after returning from Afghanistan
(FILE)
Nelson Co. schools closed Aug. 27 due heat, COVID-19, and investigation