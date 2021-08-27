Nelson Co. teacher uses costumes to spark smiles

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - “I want everybody to be happy when they walk into our building,” Nelson County Middle School Special Education Teacher Katherine Baron-Stump said.

As buses screech to a halt, marking the beginning of a new school day at NCMS, Baron-Stump stands by, waiting to greet each student in a costume.

“I think it started with a crazy hat, and then it just grew from there, and grew from there,” Baron-Stump said.

Every school day going on four years now, she’s provided students with a smile as they get off the bus.

“When they see me, they have something to look forward to each day, and it’s just ridiculous so they just laugh,” she said. “They just think it’s hilarious that an adult would do that.”

“If you start a student with a smile at the beginning of the day, that carries into their classroom and helps them be successful throughout the day,” NCMS Principal Todd Jones said.

In just his first year at the school, Jones says he can see the huge impact this small gesture has on the students.

“She touches the lives of every one of our students, and it’s just a fantastic way to start the day,” the principal said.

While the goal is to make students smile, her reach goes beyond the bus stop.

“I started putting it online and now people are telling me they look forward to seeing what I’m going to wear every day. So, it still brings a smile to lots of people’s faces to see an adult be ridiculous, which is fine with me,” Baron-Stump said.

Exposing her inner-child for a few minutes each morning, no matter how ridiculous, is worth the smiles.

“You never know what a student has been through in their lives at home, and this one moment can really make a difference for them, whether it’s even school related or not just for their peace of mind and for their mental well being,” Jones said.

“If they can laugh at me, if they could smile at me, if they can think I’m ridiculous, and not think about how rough mornings are, stress in their life, if I can take a minute of that away, and then it’s all worth it,” Baron-Stump said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.