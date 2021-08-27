Nelson Co. Schools will be closed Friday

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County Schools will be closed Friday.

A post on the division’s Facebook page says it is to allow staff to deep-clean the schools and to investigate an incident that took place at the high school on Thursday.

The division says two law enforcement officers had to break up a fight between two students. Later, another student became confrontational and is currently being detained by authorities.

The district says it will work to update safety measures and offer counseling services to students when classes resume on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.