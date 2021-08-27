Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nelson Co. Schools will be closed Friday

Nelson County Schools will be closed on Friday.
Nelson County Schools will be closed on Friday.
By Kasey Hott
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County Schools will be closed Friday.

A post on the division’s Facebook page says it is to allow staff to deep-clean the schools and to investigate an incident that took place at the high school on Thursday.

The division says two law enforcement officers had to break up a fight between two students. Later, another student became confrontational and is currently being detained by authorities.

The district says it will work to update safety measures and offer counseling services to students when classes resume on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
COVID-19
VDH: 751,133 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,730 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
FILE
Albemarle County High School student is trying to get back to the U.S. from Afghanistan

Latest News

Wanted on multiple felonies
Augusta Man Wanted for Multiple Felonies in Albemarle County
Outdoor learning center at Park Street Christian Preschool
Park Street Christian Pre-School moving classroom outdoors
VA Pridefest, which was scheduled to take place in September, will be postponed once again...
VA Pridefest postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases
Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition sign promoting housing policies
Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition reveals lawn signs designed to encourage housing reform