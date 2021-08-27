Nelson Co. schools closed Aug. 27 due heat, COVID-19, and investigation

NELSON, Va. (WVIR) - Schools in Nelson County were closed Friday, August 27, due to several factors.

In a Facebook post, Nelson Co. Public Schools says the closure was due in part to high temperatures and for a deep cleaning of schools and vehicles.

However, NCPS also acknowledges a “confrontation” occurred Thursday at Nelson County High School: “Today, local law enforcement officers, while on the Nelson County High School campus for an unrelated event, disrupted an altercation between 2 students. While in the presence of law enforcement officers, another student became confrontational and is currently being detained by the authorities.”

Video on social media appears to show two uniformed officers pinning a student to the floor at the high school.

“Staff will evaluate, adjust, and implement safety protocols and procedures and align any counseling services as may be needed in preparation for classes to resume on Monday,” NCPS said in its post Thursday.

NBC29 reached out to school officials and the sheriff’s office to clarify and provide details on what happened Thursday.

Division Superintendent Martha J. Eagle released a statement to NBC29, saying in part, “I also want to address the incident that occurred on Thursday between several of our students involving law enforcement officials. I understand that this incident has elicited strong and varying emotions from many members of our community. I want to be clear that we take incidents such as this very seriously and I can assure you that our staff are diligently working to collect all of the facts that led up to this situation. We are actively reviewing the causes at the root of this issue and we will strive to support our NCPS family as we work towards a resolution. Additionally, we want to support our students and we encourage them to reach out to our staff on Monday to express their concerns. NCPS will have extra counseling support at the HS next week.”

08/26/2021 Facebook posts from Nelson County Public Schools:

(1) Today, local law enforcement officers, while on the Nelson County High School campus for an unrelated event, disrupted an altercation between 2 students. While in the presence of law enforcement officers, another student became confrontational and is currently being detained by the authorities. Safety is a top priority in our schools and for our students. Staff and administration are collaborating with authorities and conducting a thorough investigation into this incident involving several students at Nelson County High School. In an effort to secure the safety of all of our students and staff, there will be heightened security measures in place as long as necessary.

(2) Earlier this evening, we shared information related to a confrontation at Nelson County High School. In addition, while in the midst of a heatwave, our community has seen an increase in COVID 19 activity which is mirrored in our school community as well. In an effort to give time for staff to complete a thorough investigation into the incident today at the high school, to allow our staff to conduct a deep cleaning of our schools and vehicles, and to allow a reprieve from the ongoing heat, Nelson County Public Schools will be closed for all students on Friday, August 27, 2021. Teachers and staff should report for a workday. Staff will evaluate, adjust, and implement safety protocols and procedures and align any counseling services as may be needed in preparation for classes to resume on Monday, August 30, 2021.

08/27/2021 Facebook post from Nelson County Public Schools:

We are thankful for the help and support of our community. Together we have the responsibility to teach and mentor our young people to become successful citizens. Children learn behaviors from the adults with whom they interact or from what they see on tv and social media. Thank you in advance for making an extra effort to be good role models and to pay attention to the forces that influence our kids. They need us now more than ever.

08/27/2021 Full statement from Division Superintendent Martha J. Eagle

There is no question that our first few weeks of school have presented us all -- both as a school division and as a community -- with many unique challenges. These are challenges that I know we will work through together and overcome, but challenges nonetheless. Today was a time for us all to take a step back and spend some time in reflection. That is what I have done and accordingly, I wanted to take a few moments to share some thoughts I have that I hope will be both informative and encouraging as we move forward.

First, I want to emphasize that we have an incredible staff and amazing students here at Nelson County Public Schools. Throughout these past few weeks, I have seen both our educators and our students work together to bring learning to life in the classroom. At this time, our community is dealing with an ongoing pandemic, extreme heat/weather conditions, and a recent incident of unrest. In these times, it can be too easy to forget the hard work that is being done and the positive relationships that are being formed every single day in our classrooms. We work tirelessly to bring out the best in our students, and they repeatedly rise to our high expectations. As we move forward, I ask everyone to take the time to offer words of encouragement to all of our students and staff members.

I also want to address the incident that occurred on Thursday between several of our students involving law enforcement officials. I understand that this incident has elicited strong and varying emotions from many members of our community. I want to be clear that we take incidents such as this very seriously and I can assure you that our staff are diligently working to collect all of the facts that led up to this situation. We are actively reviewing the causes at the root of this issue and we will strive to support our NCPS family as we work towards a resolution.

Additionally, we want to support our students and we encourage them to reach out to our staff on Monday to express their concerns. NCPS will have extra counseling support at the HS next week.

I want to also be clear that disruptive situations DO NOT define our school division, and they CANNOT define this community. There are so many forces out there that are looking to divide us. We simply cannot let this happen. I ask everyone in this community to prioritize respect, support, AND kindness.

As we move forward, I want to emphasize that our division is firmly committed to taking the steps necessary to offer a safe, positive, and welcoming learning environment within our schools. Not only will we have additional student support personnel and counseling on hand to work with our students, we will have additional security measures in place as well. Any concerns brought to our attention will be reviewed and taken seriously.

Finally, I want to close by reminding our community that we have an overwhelming amount of inspirational moments and positive projects occurring every single day within our school buildings. Our students and staff take so much pride in what they do. We will not be defined by these recent incidents. Instead, we will come together as a community and become a better school division. Your kind words of support and encouragement mean more to our students and staff than you could ever imagine.

In closing, I remain proud of the work that is being done at Nelson County Public Schools and we will work each day to address concerns that are brought to us directly, inspire our students, and serve our community.

