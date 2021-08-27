NBC29’s News at Four debuts Tuesday, Sept. 7

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - NBC29′s News at Four debuts live on Tuesday, September 7, kicking off with an entirely new way of connecting people in this community.

More than simply an early afternoon look at the day’s news and weather (both of which we’ll have!), NBC29′s News at Four will deliver an unprecedented set of “Community Conversations” as 20 partner organizations will sit down with us each week for live interviews about what they’re doing for people across central Virginia.

Here’s the list of who we’ll be working with every week:

The combined knowledge and efforts of these groups will give NBC29 viewers a first look at what’s happening around them, what services are available to help them, and offer an avenue for them to volunteer and help others. It is community service at its best!

This newscast will be hosted by Kasey Hott and Steve Rappaport, with Eric Pritchett taking care of the forecasts. They’ll be supported by the largest and most experience news staff, with the newest technology in the market, all at the number one rated TV station in central Virginia. This is what we mean when NBC29 says COUNT ON US!

Rehearsals are already underway, and we look forward to you joining us at 4 p.m. every weekday, starting September 7.

