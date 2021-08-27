More Steam Heat This Weekend. Watching Ida Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This late August Heat Wave will take us right through the weekend. This weekend, more hot and humid days. Hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s, combined with high humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s. Each afternoon and evening, some isolated to widely scattered storms will develop, providing some temporary relief form the heat. Some locally heavy rain and isolated severe wind gusts possible with storms. A weak Summer cool front will remain stalled to our north through the weekend.

In the tropics, Hurricane Ida moving into the Gulf of Mexico and its future track shows rapid strengthening to a major Hurricane. By Sunday, a powerful hurricane is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast. Rain from this system may impact the Mid-Atllantic by the middle and end of next week.

Tonight: Early stray storm. Partly cloudy to mostly clear, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms, High: low to mid 90s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid, few storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Monday: Sun and clouds, humid, few storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid, few storms. High: low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely and possible storms, cooler. High: low 80s. Low: upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, showers, storms. High: near 80. Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny. High: low 80s.

