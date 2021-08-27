Advertise With Us
Heatwave continues

Cooler with rain next week
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another hot and humid day across the region. Real feel temperatures will be close to 100. Isolated shower and storm chance later today. More of the same can be expected this weekend. Meanwhile, we are tracking cooler temperatures and rain associated with Tropical Storm Ida. In the meantime, limit your outdoor time, check on the elderly, and make sure the pets and kids are cool and comfortable. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: scattered storm, Low: low 70s

Saturday: partly sunny, scattered pm storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm , High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

