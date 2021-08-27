Heatwave continues
Cooler with rain next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another hot and humid day across the region. Real feel temperatures will be close to 100. Isolated shower and storm chance later today. More of the same can be expected this weekend. Meanwhile, we are tracking cooler temperatures and rain associated with Tropical Storm Ida. In the meantime, limit your outdoor time, check on the elderly, and make sure the pets and kids are cool and comfortable. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: scattered storm, Low: low 70s
Saturday: partly sunny, scattered pm storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm , High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
