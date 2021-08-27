Advertise With Us
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County hold memorial for those lost to COVID-19

By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County joined together to hold a memorial event at Court Square to remember those lost to COVID-19. The event was organized by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and Harrisonburg City Council.

Speakers at the event came forward to share stories about loved ones lost to the virus, among those who spoke were Bridgette Barbour, who lost her mother. Kate Weaver, 17, lost her father back in January.

“I’m so grateful that the family members said they would speak, because as you can imagine it was hard, but it was just a beautiful moment, even in the heat it was a beautiful moment for all of us to come together,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed.

The event gave those who lost loved ones a chance to grieve alongside their community, and feel support.

“210 lives lost, together with the county, we had to provide a space for family members to grieve with their community,” said Reed.

Together, Reed and Rockingham County supervisor Rick Chandler unveiled one of two wreaths that were created to memorialize those lost to COVID: one was placed at Harrisonburg’s Court Square and the other sits outside Harrisonburg City Hall.

