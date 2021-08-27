First Soul of Cville Festival set for Aug. 28

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park is set to host the first Soul of Cville Festival on August 28, along with Black Women of Central Virginia and Chic and Classy Image Consulting.

The park will be filled with food, vendors, music, and a silent disco. The event is free and event coordinators say there will be something for everyone.

“We’re going to promote Black unity at its finest, bringing out some of the finest entrepreneurs in the city, fashion, music, clothing, motivational speakers, things of that nature,” Program Director and owner of 101.3 Jamz Jaquan Middleton said.

“This event is for the community by the community and about the community, and we welcome you all to come out and see what the soul of Charlottesville is all about,” Black Women of Central Virginia Director of Philanthropy Khalilah Jones said.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.