Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

First Soul of Cville Festival set for Aug. 28

IX Art Park
IX Art Park(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park is set to host the first Soul of Cville Festival on August 28, along with Black Women of Central Virginia and Chic and Classy Image Consulting.

The park will be filled with food, vendors, music, and a silent disco. The event is free and event coordinators say there will be something for everyone.

“We’re going to promote Black unity at its finest, bringing out some of the finest entrepreneurs in the city, fashion, music, clothing, motivational speakers, things of that nature,” Program Director and owner of 101.3 Jamz Jaquan Middleton said.

“This event is for the community by the community and about the community, and we welcome you all to come out and see what the soul of Charlottesville is all about,” Black Women of Central Virginia Director of Philanthropy Khalilah Jones said.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
COVID-19
VDH: 754,651 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,769 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
FILE
Albemarle County High School student is trying to get back to the U.S. from Afghanistan

Latest News

NBC29’s News at Four debuts Tuesday, Sept. 7
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.
A Nelson County Middle School teacher is sparking smiles every morning
Nelson Co. teacher uses costumes to spark smiles
COVID-19
VDH: 754,651 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,769 deaths