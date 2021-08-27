Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition reveals lawn signs designed to encourage housing reform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The years-long effort to reform Charlottesville’s housing policies has inspired NIMBYs (Not In My Back Yard) and their counterparts (YIMBYs) to speak out.

But the newest sign of advocacy is showing up in front yards.

It’s showing up in front of Lisa Draine’s Locust Grove home, where she has lived for over a decade.

“I’m really hoping to draw attention to the fact that we need more affordable housing in the downtown area,” Draine said.

That’s why she put the sign up -- so whenever people walk by with their dogs or drive by in their cars, they will see these messages: “Multi-Family Housing Works” and “Homeownership Is Possible.”

“As a community, if we really want to be welcoming and inclusive, we have to realize that housing equity is racial justice,” she said.

Draine says her community and many other predominantly-white neighborhoods in the city have a responsibility to speak out, especially considering the ugly past of Charlottesville’s racial covenants and the razing of Vinegar Hill.

“The people that drive our buses, that work in our grocery stores, that clean our homes, that work at the University, at the hospital, shouldn’t these folks who earn minimum wage or just above?” she asked. “Shouldn’t they be able to live in the downtown area?”

These signs were made by the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition.

“Charlottesville can look like a place that no longer displaces as many people,” said Emily Dreyfus, a senior community organizer with the Economic Justice Program of the Legal Aid Justice Center.

They’ll be offering the signs with the hopes of raising engagement and advocacy for policies they say will allow more people to live in the city they call home.

“I think what we’re seeing now is people realizing that if we can make housing, a more justice-laden initiative that we can really do something to contribute to racial justice,” Dreyfus said.

