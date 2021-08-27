Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition reveals lawn signs designed to encourage housing reform

Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition sign promoting housing policies
Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition sign promoting housing policies(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The years-long effort to reform Charlottesville’s housing policies has inspired NIMBYs (Not In My Back Yard) and their counterparts (YIMBYs) to speak out.

But the newest sign of advocacy is showing up in front yards.

It’s showing up in front of Lisa Draine’s Locust Grove home, where she has lived for over a decade.

“I’m really hoping to draw attention to the fact that we need more affordable housing in the downtown area,” Draine said.

That’s why she put the sign up -- so whenever people walk by with their dogs or drive by in their cars, they will see these messages: “Multi-Family Housing Works” and “Homeownership Is Possible.”

“As a community, if we really want to be welcoming and inclusive, we have to realize that housing equity is racial justice,” she said.

Draine says her community and many other predominantly-white neighborhoods in the city have a responsibility to speak out, especially considering the ugly past of Charlottesville’s racial covenants and the razing of Vinegar Hill.

“The people that drive our buses, that work in our grocery stores, that clean our homes, that work at the University, at the hospital, shouldn’t these folks who earn minimum wage or just above?” she asked. “Shouldn’t they be able to live in the downtown area?”

These signs were made by the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition.

“Charlottesville can look like a place that no longer displaces as many people,” said Emily Dreyfus, a senior community organizer with the Economic Justice Program of the Legal Aid Justice Center.

They’ll be offering the signs with the hopes of raising engagement and advocacy for policies they say will allow more people to live in the city they call home.

“I think what we’re seeing now is people realizing that if we can make housing, a more justice-laden initiative that we can really do something to contribute to racial justice,” Dreyfus said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
COVID-19
VDH: 751,133 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,730 deaths
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations

Latest News

Outdoor learning center at Park Street Christian Preschool
Park Street Christian Pre-School moving classroom outdoors
VA Pridefest, which was scheduled to take place in September, will be postponed once again...
VA Pridefest postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases
People in Staunton's Wharf District cleaning up the day after the August 8, 2020 flood.
Staunton City Council gives green light on flood mitigation strategy
UVA CONTRACTED WORKERS 6PM
Number of fully vaccinated contracted employees working with UVA remains unknown