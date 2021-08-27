Advertise With Us
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64

The crash happened Friday.
The crash happened Friday.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was charged after police say a camper hit two vehicles on Interstate 64.

Troopers were called around 12:37 p.m. on Friday to a crash on I-64 west at mile marker 134 in Louisa County.

Police said a Nissan sedan in the left lane slowed for traffic. A camper pulling a pickup truck hit the Nissan and then struck a Ford SUV in the right lane. The camper then overturned.

VSP said everyone was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the camper was charged with an unsafe lane change.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

