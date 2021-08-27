Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was charged after police say a camper hit two vehicles on Interstate 64.

Troopers were called around 12:37 p.m. on Friday to a crash on I-64 west at mile marker 134 in Louisa County.

Police said a Nissan sedan in the left lane slowed for traffic. A camper pulling a pickup truck hit the Nissan and then struck a Ford SUV in the right lane. The camper then overturned.

VSP said everyone was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the camper was charged with an unsafe lane change.

The investigation continues.

