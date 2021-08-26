VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

SWOOPE, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police report that at 6:27 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, officials responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.

VSP says a Kia Soul traveling in the vicinity of Katie Drive and Little Calf Pasture Highway ran off the road and struck a tree.

There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

