VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWOOPE, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police report that at 6:27 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, officials responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.

VSP says a Kia Soul traveling in the vicinity of Katie Drive and Little Calf Pasture Highway ran off the road and struck a tree.

There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

