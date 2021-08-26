Virginia university offers money to those with vaccinations

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia university is offering money to students, faculty and staff who can show proof of a vaccination against COVID-19.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Norfolk State University is offering $500 to students and $1,000 to faculty and staff. The incentive follows Monday’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and a month after Norfolk State announced its vaccine requirements for students and employees.

Students who don’t meet the vaccine requirement by Sept. 20 will be referred to the Dean of Students Office for Student Conduct, a move which could lead to removal from on-campus housing and in-person courses.

