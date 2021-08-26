Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
VDH reports another child has died of COVID-19 in Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health said another child has died of COVID-19 in the state.

VDH said the child was between the ages of 0 to 9. No further details about the child will be released to protect the child’s identity.

The child was from the northern region of the state and is the first in that area to die of COVID-19.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.”

This also comes after VDH reported two child deaths from COVID-19 in the Central Virginia region last week. The deaths happened in the Chesterfield and Richmond-Henrico health districts.

