UVA’s Fralin Museum of Art reopening Aug. 28

The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA
(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia is reopening Saturday, August 28.

The museum has undergone renovations, including replacing the roof and working to make the building more energy efficient.

Staff members say they’re excited to welcome the public back into the galleries after being closed for 17 months.

“We are so excited to hear voices in the galleries again, to see work back up on the wall and throughout the museum. You know, we’ve been spending the last 6 to 8 weeks really reinstalling the museum, getting ready for this moment,” J. Sanford Miller Family Director Matthew McLendon said.

The Fralin’s Little Museum of Art will also reopen this Friday, Aug. 27, with a new installation.

