Transgender man sues VADOC for denying gender dysphoria treatment

Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A transgender man is suing the Virginia Department of Corrections for denying his gender dysphoria treatment.

Jason Yoakam is an inmate at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Woman, serving time for first-degree murder.

The lawsuit was brought by Lambda Legal, which focuses on LGBTQ rights. The suit claims medical providers have refused to provide Yoakam with mental health services and a mastectomy.

The correctional center has not commented on the suit.

