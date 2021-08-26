Advertise With Us
SOL scores across Virginia take a dive in 2020-2021

By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Results from last year’s Standards Of Learning test are showing a dip in pass rates.

The Virginia Department of Education is attributing the low scores for 2020-20201 to extraordinary circumstances from the coronavirus pandemic. Statewide, the pass rates for reading are 69%, 54% for math, and 59% for science.

Albemarle County Public Schools says these results were expected, and the focus turns to learning loss.

“These results today, not just here in Albemarle County but across the state, are absolutely no surprise,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said. “There was a lot of discussion last year and even over the summer about learning recovery.”

ACPS says that it’s SOL scores were slightly above the statewide average.

Albemarle County says it has received $6 million from the federal government, which is being used to address learning loss.

