Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Republican Party of Virginia sues to get McAuliffe off ballot

State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the...
State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the ballot in November.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the ballot in November.

The Republican Party of Virginia filed legal action against the state Board of Elections and the Virginia Department of Elections.

They argue McAuliffe should be disqualified in the race for governor because he filed for candidacy without his required signature on the document - per Virginia code.

“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and Terry McAuliffe’s clear violation of the law severely jeopardizes the integrity of our elections in Virginia,” said Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson.

McAuliffe’s campaign denies the allegation and says they submitted the required paperwork.

“Our campaign submitted the required paperwork. This is nothing more than a desperate Trumpian move by the Virginia GOP to deprive voters of a choice in this election because Terry is consistently leading in the polls,” McAuliffe’s spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
COVID-19
VDH: 751,133 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,730 deaths
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations

Latest News

People in and around Charlottesville are being called on to help Haiti
Former Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. speaks on earthquake aftermath
Khizr Khan and Larry Sabato react to turmoil in Afghanistan.
Khizr Khan, Sabato react to nightmare situation in Afghanistan
A Republican event in Lynchburg next month is the latest flashpoint in the race for Governor.
McAuliffe, Youngkin call on Virginians to get vaccinated, but disagree about mandates
(FILE)
Former 5th District Rep. Denver Riggleman to serve as senior adviser on Jan 6 committee
VA Rep. Bob Good Introduces Bill to Eliminate Funding for Mask Mandate
Virginia Rep. Bob Good cosponsors bill to penalize universities mandating COVID-19 vaccine