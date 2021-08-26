Park Street Christian Preschool moving classroom outdoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Preschools are having to make adjustments to keep their students safe from COVID-19, since they are too young to get a vaccine.

One church in Charlottesville has a different kind of classroom to do just that. Park Street Christian Preschool created an all new outdoor learning playground, which keeps the students in the fresh air and separated from each other.

It includes an interactive music wall, as well as outdoor exercise and learning spaces.

Maria Brown, the director of the preschool, says the children enjoy the new space. “For preschool children, play is learning. That’s how they learn, is through play. So everything that we do in this space is about learning,” she said.

Masks are required for all staff and students. When they learn inside, all classrooms are cleaned and materials are sanitized. Class sizes are small and students are spaced out.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.